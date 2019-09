× JediOKC, INTEGRIS partner to host Masquerade Fun Run

OKLAHOMA CITY – JediOKC and The INTEGRIS Foundation have partnered to host a Masquerade Fun Run next month to benefit children at INTEGRIS Mental Health in Spencer.

The 5K/1-Mile Masquerade Fun Run is a family event with costumes, contests and games.

It will be held October 12 and registration is open.

