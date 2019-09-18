× Man beaten in the head with pipe during home invasion, Enid police say; suspect on the run

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly beat a man in the head with a pipe during a home invasion.

On Wednesday, just before 4 a.m., Enid police responded to a home near S Van Vuren St. and W Thompson Ave. in response to a first-degree burglary.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 23, inside the home bleeding heavily from head injuries.

The man told officers he heard someone enter the front door of his home and called out to them.

Shortly after that, the suspect ran into the bedroom and started beating the victim in the head with a pipe.

Police say the victim fought with the suspect briefly before the suspect ran out of the home, going north on Jefferson.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium build and approximately 5’5″.

Enid police say they have no indication that the incident is related to a home invasion that occurred on September 11.

If you have any information, call (580) 242-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233. You can also text 274637 and enter the keyword ENID.