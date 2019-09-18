Man charged after allegedly scamming elderly neighbor

BETHANY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been charged after he allegedly scammed an elderly neighbor out of almost $140,000.

In April, authorities in Bethany arrested Blake Barton after he allegedly exploited his 88-year-old neighbor out of $139,000 over the course of just one year.

The retired 88-year-old told Bethany officers “he was under the impression that Barton needed money for his sick child” and the funds would go toward medical expenses.

According to a search warrant obtained by News 4, Barton was seen “riding a new motorcycle with paper tags” before he was arrested.

According to online court records, Barton has been charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person in Oklahoma County District Court.