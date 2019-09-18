Muskogee police officer cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of Molotov cocktail suspect

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer who wounded a suspect who was armed with a Molotov cocktail has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, officers from the Muskogee Police Department were called to a shoplifting call at a Quick Mart. While they were on their way, they learned the suspect had tried to set a child’s bike on fire.

Police were able to track 32-year-old Darnell Cox to a nearby home.

Officers knocked on the door and saw Cox throw a “lighted substance” at the glass front door.

While trying to communicate with Cox’s mother, Cox allegedly lit something else on fire and threw it in her face. At that point, an officer shot him several times.

Cox was taken to a local hospital and recovered from his injuries. He was ultimately booked on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, larceny of merchandise, and threatening to perform a violent act.

Now, the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office has cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

According to documents obtained by KJRH, the district attorney said the officer’s actions were justified.