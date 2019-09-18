Norman dispensaries hit by thieves multiple times in matter of hours

NORMAN, Okla. – Two medical marijuana dispensaries, less than a mile apart, were burglarized Wednesday morning. In fact, officials say one shop was hit twice.

Early Wednesday morning, Lindsey St. in Norman was abuzz with police lights as two different dispensaries were targeted three times by thieves.

“It makes me feel very unsafe,” said Heidi, of Norman.

At 2:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Norman police got a call about a break-in at a dispensary on Wylie and Lindsey. The owner told officials that thieves got away with marijuana, cash and marijuana accessories.

Less than three hours later, police say another dispensary was hit after the front door was broken with a brick. Reportedly, very little was stolen since thieves were in the shop for just over a minute as alarms blared.

“Then later on in the morning, the initial establishment had another burglary,” said Brent Barbour, of the Norman Police Department.

As the owners went to the hardware store for more supplies to secure the building, officials believe the same thieves hit again. Police say it’s early in the investigation, but they believe the crimes are related and dispensary burglaries are rare.

“We have only had one burglary in the past reported to us, so this is kind of unique and abnormal,” said Barbour.

While police say the crime spree is not the norm now, it could be in the future.

“I think it’s something we will probably see at least in the future. People think that it’s a very rich environment in potential products but really their security and the things that they do limits the potential for gaining access to things in their facilities,” said Barbour.

The break-ins make some medical marijuana cardholders in Norman angry.

“It makes me feel upset because there are people that have actual conditions, that medicine for these reasons, and they just belligerently do what they want,” said Anne, a Norman medical marijuana cardholder.

If you have any information on the crimes, you are urged to call Norman police.