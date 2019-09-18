Norman police to provide firearm safety course

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Police Department officials will teach residents basic firearm safety.

The Police Department is partnering with Centurion Consulting to host a basic firearms safety course on Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Norman Police Department.

The course is open to Norman community members.

“We will discuss the different types of handguns that residents may encounter and how they can be made safe,” Capt. Brent Barbour said in the news release. “We will also discuss general and home safety as well as common processes for keeping unauthorized persons from having access to your firearms.”

The course offers basic information about HB 2597, the Oklahoma Constitutional Carry Bill scheduled to take effect November 1.

The course does not cover shooting decisions or provide instructions on the technical use of a firearm.

“Legal advice will not be provided and there will be no live fire. In accordance with state law, participants will not be allowed to be armed as the course is being held at a government facility,” Barbour said in the news release.

The course is free and will be held at the Norman Investigations Center, 1507 W. Lindsey St.

The course is limited to 50 participants. Those who attend must sign up in advance to reserve a seat. You can sign up by contacting Capt. Eric Lehenbauer at (405) 217-7781 or eric.lehenbauer@normanok.gov.