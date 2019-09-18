Officials: Woman in critical condition after being shot by boyfriend

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa say a woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials with the Tulsa Police Department received a call about a man being hit by a car near 26th and Sheridan.

A short time later, police learned a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest arrived at the QuikTrip several blocks away.

Investigators determined that both of the calls were connected after learning the man and woman were dating.

Authorities told FOX23 that they learned the man shot his girlfriend, and she ran him over with her car. However, officials are not sure who started the incident.

Police say the man admitted to shooting his girlfriend, who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.