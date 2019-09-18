OKC Zoo celebrating World Red Panda Day, World Cassowary Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating both World Red Panda Day and World Cassowary Day this weekend.

Zoo guests can have fun learning with games, crafts, bio-facts, enrichment activities and more at the red panda and cassowary habitats, both in Sanctuary Asia.

Officials at the zoo say the events bring attention to how you can help conserve and protect the beloved animals.

Twin red panda cubs Ravi and Khyana, along with their parents, Leela and Thomas, are now viewable to the public.

The zoo is also home to two two-year-old cassowaries: male, Seram and female, Aru.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Oklahoma City Zoo, 2000 Remington Place.

