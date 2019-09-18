× Oklahoma Announces 2019-2020 Basketball Schedule

We’ve known non-conference schedules for quite some time in college hoops. The meat of the schedules were released on Wednesday.

Oklahoma will play most of their games on the ESPN family of networks. However three, (Jan. 4th vs Kansas State, January 18th vs. TCU, and January 29th at Kansas State) will all be played on the new ESPN Plus streaming service.

The Sooners open up conference play on the 4th at home against Co-Big 12 Champions Kansas State. OU’s full hoops schedule for the season is listed below.

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME (CT) TV

Oct. 29 vs Southeastern Okla. State (Exh.) Norman 6:30 p.m. FSOK

Nov. 5 vs UTSA Norman 7 p.m. SoonerSports.tv

Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota Sioux Falls, S.D. 3:30 or 7 p.m. BTN

Nov. 12 vs. Oregon State Portland, Ore. 10 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 18 vs William & Mary Norman 6 p.m. FSOK

Nov. 21 vs Maryland Eastern Shore Norman 7 p.m. FSOK

Nov. 25 vs. Stanford Kansas City, Mo. 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 26 vs. Butler or Missouri Kansas City, Mo. TBD ESPN (TBD)

Dec. 5 at North Texas Denton, Texas TBD TBD

Dec. 14 at Wichita State Wichita, Kan. TBD TBD

Dec. 17 at Creighton Omaha, Neb. 7:30 p.m. FS1

Dec. 21 vs UCF Norman 1 p.m. FSOK

Dec. 30 vs UTRGV Norman 6 p.m. FSOK

Jan. 4 vs Kansas State Norman TBD Big 12 NOW (ESPN +)

Jan. 8 at Texas Austin, Texas 8 p.m. ESPN2/U

Jan. 11 at Iowa State Ames, Iowa 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

Jan. 14 vs Kansas Norman 8 p.m. ESPN/2

Jan. 18 vs TCU Norman 1 p.m. Big 12 Now (ESPN+)

Jan. 20 at Baylor Waco, Texas 8 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 25 vs Mississippi State Norman 1 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 29 at Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. 7 p.m. Big 12 NOW (ESPN+)

Feb. 1 vs Oklahoma State Norman 2 p.m. ABC

Feb. 4 at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas 8 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 8 vs West Virginia Norman 1 p.m. ESPNU

Feb. 12 vs Iowa State Norman 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 15 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. 11 a.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 18 vs Baylor Norman 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 22 at Oklahoma State Stillwater, Okla. 3 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 25 vs Texas Tech Norman 8 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 29 at West Virginia Morgantown, W. Va. 3 p.m. ESPN2/U

Mar. 3 vs Texas Norman 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Mar. 7 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Mar. 11- Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. TBD ESPN (TBD)