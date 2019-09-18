Oklahoma baseball player killed in head-on crash, university says

ADA, Okla. – The community of Ada is mourning the loss of an East Central University student who also played on the school’s baseball team.

Roman Duren, Jr., 19, was driving southbound on State Highway 3 on Sunday, at around 4:20 p.m., approximately 15 miles northwest of Ada, when he traveled left of center and hit a vehicle going northbound head-on.

Duren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 43, was flown to the hospital in serious condition and a passenger, 16, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and later released.

According to the university, Duren, who attended Jones High School, was a freshman at East Central University and also played on the baseball team.

“We are saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Duren’s family and friends,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “It’s always hard to deal with situations like this when our students are just beginning their adult lives. Our thoughts are with the baseball program, its players and coaches as well along with others involved in the accident.”

The university’s counseling center is available for students if needed.

“Though here at ECU for a short time, Bo will be missed. He seemed to be a great teammate in our baseball program,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, director of ECU athletics. “Our thoughts go out to his family and we, as an athletic department, plan to be supportive in any way we can to Bo’s family and the baseball team.”

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jones High School Fieldhouse.