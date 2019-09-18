× Oklahoma City chase ends in Shawnee; one arrested

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A traffic stop ended in an arrest after a driver led law enforcement officers on a chase, allegedly attempting to run an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper off the road.

It started as a traffic stop near SW 22nd and Western at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver took off and ended up on I-40 eastbound with speeds reaching near 100 mph.

At one point, the driver allegedly attempted to run a trooper off the road.

The chase came to an end in Shawnee when the driver hit spikes and surrendered.

Authorities originally thought the driver was connected to a carjacking, however, they later determined he was not, but say he did have several warrants.

Officials identified the driver as Zachary Lyes and say he will face charges. A female passenger was also in the car and will not face charges.

There were no injuries.