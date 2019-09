× Oklahoma City home a total loss following fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City home was destroyed after an overnight house fire.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near NW 30th and Penn.

Fire officials tell News 4 five people were in the home, two adults and three children. They were all able to get out safely.

The home did not have working smoke detectors.

Officials say the home is considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.