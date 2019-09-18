Oklahoma City police looking for two people accused of stealing packages off front porch of home

Posted 10:42 am, September 18, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are looking for two people accused of stealing packages from a home on the city’s northwest side.

It happened at a home near NW 23rd and Penn, police say.

According to a police report, earlier this month, a homeowner contacted police about multiple thefts occurring at his home.

The homeowner told police he lost valuable heart medicine after a package was stolen off his front porch in a previous larceny, so he installed surveillance cameras.

He says he would routinely leave a fake package on his porch in hopes of finding those responsible.

A package with an item that had a GPS tracker on it was taken.

Police released a video of the accused porch pirates on Facebook on Tuesday.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

