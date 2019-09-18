Oklahoma County elementary schools urged to apply for new STEM centers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although students have been back in class for almost a month, elementary schools across Oklahoma County are vying for a huge technological boost.

All elementary schools in Oklahoma County are eligible to apply for a grant from Devon Energy to bring state-of-the-art Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation STEM Centers to their campus.

The STEM Center will feature interactive, hands-on tools like 3D printers, Snap Circuits, Ozobots, and Bee Bots.

“Our partnership with the Ripken Foundation helps spark kids’ interest in technology from a young age,” said Christina Rehkop, director of community relations at Devon. “We want to help teachers engage their students in hands-on, immersive learning.”

Organizers say they are hoping to motivate the next generation of STEM leaders.

“This special initiative gives young people some of the tools they’ll need to explore new, different fields,” Joe Rossow, Ripken Foundation executive vice president of operations, said. “This STEM Center will inspire students to develop new ideas and help them achieve their full potential.”

Principals and teachers can apply online by Oct. 31.