Oklahoma law enforcement teams up to catch drunk drivers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma law enforcement agencies are partnering up to conduct sobriety checkpoints and high visibility DUI patrols in Midwest City and Del City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team will be working with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Midwest City Police Department and Del City Police Department to conduct the checkpoints and high visibility patrols this coming Saturday and Sunday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Safety Office news release.

“The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. The high-visibility DUI patrols will take place across Oklahoma County and within Del City and Midwest City from 6 p.m. Saturday until at least 4 a.m. Sunday,” the news release states.

Three-hundred and thirty-one people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2018.

“This is an increase from 2017, especially with drug-related crashes,” the news release states.

Oklahoma had 3,268 alcohol-related crashes in 2017, 160 of which were fatal, according to OHSO 2017 crash facts.

The high visibility patrol will involve an enhanced number of deputies, troopers and officers on the job searching for impaired drivers, according to the news release.

“These activities are meant to help get people home safe by getting impaired drivers off the roads,” the news release states.

The ENDUI enforcement regularly coordinates multi-jurisdictional events that include sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, the news release states.