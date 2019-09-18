× Oklahoma State Announces 2019-2020 Basketball Schedule

Big Monday dominates Oklahoma State’s Big 12 slate of games. The Cowboys will be featured three times on ESPN’s marquee night of college hoops. That’s the most since 2013-14 for the Pokes.

However, OSU will also be features on ESPN’s new streaming service, ESPN +, ten times next season. The Cowboys open conference play against Co-Big 12 Champions Texas Tech on the road on January 4th. Bedlam is scheduled for February 1st and February 22nd.

A full schedule is listed below.

Date Day Opponent Venue Tip TV

Nov. 1 Fri Rogers State (Exhib) GIA 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 6 Wed Oral Roberts GIA 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 9 Sat Kansas City GIA 2 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 13 Wed at Charleston TD Arena TBA TBA

Nov. 17 Sun Yale (N7 Game) GIA 2 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 22 Fri Western Michigan GIA 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 27 Wed vs. Syracuse @ Barlcays Center 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 29 Fri vs. Penn State/Ole Miss @ Barclays Center 6 or 8 p.m. ESPN2/U

Dec. 4 Wed Georgetown ! GIA 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dec. 8 Sun Wichita State GIA 1 p.m. ESPNU

Dec. 15 Sun at Houston Fertitta Center TBA TBA

Dec. 21 Sat vs Minnesota (Tulsa) BOK Center 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 29 Sun Southeastern Louisiana GIA 2 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 4 Sat at Texas Tech * United Supermarkets 11 a.m. ESPN2/U

Jan. 6 Mon West Virginia * GIA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Jan. 11 Sat at TCU * Schollmaier Arena 1 p.m. ESPN2

Jan. 15 Wed Texas * GIA 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 18 Sat Baylor * GIA 11 a.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 21 Tues at Iowa State * Hilton Arena 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 25 Sat at Texas A&M # Reed Arena 3 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 27 Mon Kansas * GIA 8 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 1 Sat at Oklahoma * Lloyd Noble Center 2 p.m. ABC

Feb. 5 Wed TCU * GIA 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Feb. 8 Sat at Baylor * Ferrell Center 5 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 11 Tues at Kansas State * Bramlage Coliseum 8 p.m. ESPN2/U

Feb. 15 Sat Texas Tech * GIA 12 p.m. CBS

Feb. 18 Tues at West Virginia * WVU Coliseum 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 22 Sat Oklahoma * GIA 3 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 24 Mon at Kansas * Allen Fieldhouse 8 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 29 Sat Iowa State * GIA 3 p.m. ESPN2/U

Mar. 4 Wed Kansas State * GIA 8 p.m. ESPN2/U

Mar. 7 Sat at Texas * Erwin Center 3 p.m. ESPN/2