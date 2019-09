TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating a fatal incident involving a train in Tulsa County this week.

It happened Tuesday, at around 3:20 p.m., on railroad tracks near 262nd West Ave. and State Highway 51, near Mannford.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unknown male was killed in the incident.

The conductor and engineer of the train, which had four engines and 81 cars, were not injured.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.