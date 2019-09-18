× OSU-OKC debuts new tool to help educate drivers about impaired, distracted driving

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new tool to help educate drivers about the dangers of impaired or distracted driving is now at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.

Recently, the school’s Center for Safety and Emergency Preparedness debuted its new Simulated Impaired Driving Experience, or SIDNE, for participants in the Alive@25 program.

The simulator resembles a go-kart and was purchased with funds through a $25,000 grant from State Farm Insurance Co.

Participants buckle into the vehicle and drive laps around the driving course while an instructor uses a transmitting device to create swerves, simulating a lack of control.

“Many drivers – young and old – may not realize how easy it can be to lose control of your vehicle while you are distracted or impaired,” said Bill Hughes, interim CSEP director. “We appreciate the State Farm grant as it enabled us to add this valuable tool to our driver safety programs.”

The program is targeted to teen and young adult drivers and is a course offered on campus through CSEP.

Click here for more information.