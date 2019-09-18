Police investigate shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

Posted 4:52 pm, September 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 17th and Bryant in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Initial reports indicate that one person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

At this point, the victim’s condition is not known.

