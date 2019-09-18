Police searching for Chevy Camaro stolen from local casino

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a car that was reportedly stolen from a local casino.

Last weekend, Oklahoma City officers were called to a local casino after someone reported their car was stolen.

Investigators learned that a man at the casino was seen on surveillance cameras picking up a lost valet voucher, which he then turned in and got the keys to the victim’s car.

Authorities say they are still searching for the stolen black 2016 Chevy Camaro with black rims with a paper tag.

On Wednesday, officials released photos of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.