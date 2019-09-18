× Two arrested after dogs found starving, living in feces and urine

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were arrested and 11 dogs are being nursed back to health after they were found starving and living in deplorable conditions.

It happened Tuesday at a home near I-40 and S. Meridian.

Police responded to the home when they received a report from a property owner that squatters might be living in the vacant home.

When officers arrived, they were greeted by a group of six dogs who started attacking one of their own, killing it.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the dogs, “returned to the dead dog multiple times and bit and tore at the body.” The document also noted the “dogs were gaunt and their ribs were clearly visible.”

“There was no food for the dogs. The dogs were extremely malnourished,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Once officers entered the home, they discovered an even more disturbing scene. There were dog feces on the floor, couches, walls and beds.

One officer wrote in the affidavit, “the stench of feces and urine was so strong I vomited while clearing the house.”

“A total of about 11 dogs, including five or six puppies, ended up being rescued basically from this home by animal welfare,” Knight said.

22-year-old Hunter Powers and 21-year-old Skyla Thibodeau were arrested on animal cruelty charges.