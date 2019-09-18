× Popular burger joint closing for upcoming renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular burger joint will be temporarily closing for renovations next week.

Johnnie’s, which is located at 2652 W. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City, will temporarily close on Sept. 23 for a full remodel.

“While Britton Road is under construction and traffic limits accessibility, we’ve decided to give this location a much-needed full remodel. We know our guests are going to love it,” co-owner Rick Haynes said.

Officials say the project is expected to take eight weeks with the restaurant reopening on Nov. 18.

In the meantime, guests are encouraged to visit any other Johnnie’s location, including the one on N.W. Expressway, which will reopen in October.