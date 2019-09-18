Renovations complete at AMC Stillwater 10

STILLWATER, Okla. – AMC Theatres is ready to show off the new amenities at the AMC Stillwater 10.

The national theater chain recently completed renovations at the the AMC Stillwater 10, 1909 N. Perkins Road.

“The newly revamped theatre now provides guests in the Stillwater, OK area with an enhanced movie-going experience, featuring many of our most popular amenities like AMC Signature recliners, enhanced menu items, reserved seating and ticketless entry,” an AMC news release states.

Patrons will also be able to purchase beer, wine and premium cocktails through the newly installed AMC MacGuffins adult beverage concept.

Have a look at some of the new enhancements and amenities in the below gallery: