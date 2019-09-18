Teen using Eagle Scout project to help animal hospital in his city

BIXBY, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen is using his Eagle Scout project to help meet a critical need in his city.

“It starts as Cub Scouts so I’ve been in there since a bear which was third grade,” said Preston Freeman, a Life Scout in Bixby.

Freeman has to submit a project to become an Eagle Scout, so he chose an organization near and dear to his heart – animals.

The high school sophomore is helping raise money and collect donations for the Horizon Animal Hospital.

“I did not expect to get this much stuff, my goal was 200 items and we ended up getting about 500 items or 600 items and we ended up raising about $300,” Freeman told KJRH.

He plans to drop off donations on Wednesday at the hospital.

