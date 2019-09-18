Venmo users warned of new scam targeting their personal information

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular payment app among millennials is now being targeted by scam artists.

Officials say scammers have been sending Venmo users text messages saying their accounts are about to be charged. The message says if you want to cancel the withdrawal, you must log on to your account.

Ultimately, it will ask for your personal financial information, including a bank card, to verify the identity of the user.

Officials say the scam uses the same colors and fonts as the legitimate Venmo app.

If you did enter any personal information, you should contact your financial institution or card provider immediately.