Walmart offers free Wellness Day health screening

OKLAHOMA CITY – Walmart is offering free health care screenings at Oklahoma Walmarts with pharmacies this Saturday.

“The retailer is now inviting customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health,” a Walmart news release states.

Wellness Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Each Walmart pharmacy will provide customers heart health education as well as the following:

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Walmart has been hosting wellness events since 2014, providing more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country.

“These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives,” the news release states.

Click here to find the nearest Walmart participating in the wellness event.