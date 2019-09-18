Who will win? America’s Got Talent winner to be revealed Wednesday 

It was a night of unforgettable performances as 10 acts on America’s Got Talent gave their last shot to win over the country.

On Tuesday, the final 10 acts performed for America’s vote for the last time.

The winner will take home $1 million and a show in Las Vegas from November 7-10.

The finalists are:

Benicio Bryant

The 14-year-old from Washington says his passion for music started before he could even talk, and has since learned how to play the drums and guitar.

Bryant is known for writing and producing his own music.

During the finals, he performed an original song, “Six Strings (Because of You).”

Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company is a non-profit organization that teaches and develops inner-city students in Detroit, Michigan, through music education, theatrical arts and dance.

The group received a Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews.

On the night of the finals, the choir performed “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore.

Emanne Beasha

Emanne Beasha, of Florida, has loved singing since she was only two years old.

The 11-year-old received a Golden Buzzer for her operatic performance of “Caruso” from guest judge Jay Leno.

On Tuesday, she performed “La Mamma Morta.”

Kodi Lee

23-year-old Kodi Lee, of California, was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which caused him to become blind. At an early age, he was diagnosed with autism and also suffers from Addison’s disease, a life-threatening disorder, but it doesn’t stop him from expressing himself through music.

Lee was judge Gabrielle Union’s Golden Buzzer during the competition.

He performed “Lost Without You” Tuesday night.

Light Balance Kids

From Ukraine, Light Balance Kids is a group of high-tech performers, ages 11-14, who dance in the dark with lights integrated into their costumes.

The group received a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Ellie Kemper.

Their performance Tuesday night consisted of glowing fast food costumes.

Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir consists of performers from South Africa, ages 13-27.

The group originally started as an after-school activity and evolved into a choir that believes anyone can accomplish their dreams no matter their background, education or where they were born.

They performed “Africa” by Toto on Tuesday.

Ryan Niemiller

Known as the “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” Ryan Niemiller, 36, was born with a limb difference in his arms.

He moved to Los Angeles after graduating with a degree in theater from Indiana State University.

His performance Tuesday night included jokes about shaking hands and how he is now recognized in public from America’s Got Talent.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

At just four years old, Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. While he was battling cancer, he endured bullying and wanted to find a way to express himself to escape the torment.

He signed up for violin lessons at his school and then learned how to read music and play the violin.

He was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pick.

On Tuesday, he performed “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child.

V.Unbeatable

Formed in 2012, the dance group was originally called Unbeatable. However, the group’s founder, Vikas, was injured during a rehearsal and later passed away.

The group is from Mumbai, India, and consists of more than 30 members from age 12-27.

They received a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Dwayne Wade.

Tuesday night, the group incorporated several flips from different levels into their performance.

Voices of Service

Voices of Service, from Virginia, consists of veterans and active-duty members who perform in support of numerous veterans’ organizations, government agencies, military bases and corporate functions.

The four-member group wants to help those who have served or are currently serving through music.

They performed “Footprints In The Sand” Tuesday night.

The America’s Got Talent finale is Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central Time on NBC.

Click here to learn more.