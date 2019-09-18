‘Wizard Night School’ to give adults magical education

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ever want an education in magic? Well get your wand ready because your time has come.

Science Museum Oklahoma will host ‘SMO 21: Wizard Night School’ on Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday.

The event is designed for aspiring adult wizards ages 21 and up and includes dueling refresher courses, “almost-magical beasts,” a “semi-reliable” Witch Way After-Hours Mini Bus careening through the museum, virtual reality, a trip to SMO’s Wand Shop, Wizard Sportsball and other magical events.

“Maybe you didn’t get into an elite wizarding school in the British Isles — or it’s just been a while since you’ve worked on your continuing magic education,” said Clint Stone, vice president of programs for SMO. “No matter the wizard, there’s something for you. We’ll dissect ‘dragon’ eyes, do some remedial herbology and even visit with some of the scrappier, almost-magical beasts hanging around our halls.”

The event will also feature a cash bar with beer, wine and some enchanted cocktails. The museum’s café will be open with numerous entrée and snack options.

The event will be held at the museum, 2020 Remington Place, in Oklahoma City.

The full museum will remain open during SMO 21, giving guests the opportunity to explore the museum’s exhibits and gardens.

Online pre-sale tickets will be sold exclusively to SMO 21 email subscribers from 8-10 a.m. on Thursday. If those tickets do no sell out, then general public ticket sales will begin online and over the phone at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets are $21 in advance and limited to four per transaction. Guests can join the SMO 21 email list online by clicking here.

Tickets include all activities and access to the museum.

“Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the event is expected to sell out. No tickets will be available at the door,” the news release states.

Click here for more information about SMO 21 or call 405-602-3760.