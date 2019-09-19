$10,000 donation to benefit Oklahoma City school music programs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is making sure that students across Oklahoma City have the chance to create beautiful music while at school.

Recently, the Civic Center Stars donated $10,000 to fund a variety of music projects in the Oklahoma City Public School District.

Officials say the funds will benefit students at Capitol Hill High School, Wheeler Middle School, Buchanan Elementary School, Bodine Elementary School, Southeast Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School.

Organizers say the money will help provide marching band uniforms, musician chairs and a variety of band instruments for students at those schools.

“Art and music programs are crucial in the day-to-day learning experience of children and without the generous donations from our Partners in Action, like the Civic Center Stars, we would not be able to provide the many resources and instruments that are necessary to maximize the learning experience of every Oklahoma City Public Schools students,” a news release from the Oklahoma City Public School District read.