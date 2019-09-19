Agricultural grants, loans available to increase jobs in rural Oklahoma communities

Posted 5:07 pm, September 19, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of dollars in grants and loans are available for agriculture-related projects across the state, officials say.

The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program offers zero percent interest loans and grants in order to expand the state’s value-added sector and encourage farm diversification.

Officials say they want to bring new revenue by increasing jobs in rural areas of the state.

Grants are available up to $10,000.

Right now, farmers can apply for a farm diversification grant, an agricultural event grant, a marketing and utilization loan, a cooperative marketing loan, and the basic and applied research loan/grant.

The next deadline is Oct. 1 and applications can be found here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.