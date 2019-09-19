Agricultural grants, loans available to increase jobs in rural Oklahoma communities

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of dollars in grants and loans are available for agriculture-related projects across the state, officials say.
The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program offers zero percent interest loans and grants in order to expand the state’s value-added sector and encourage farm diversification.
Officials say they want to bring new revenue by increasing jobs in rural areas of the state.
Grants are available up to $10,000.
Right now, farmers can apply for a farm diversification grant, an agricultural event grant, a marketing and utilization loan, a cooperative marketing loan, and the basic and applied research loan/grant.
The next deadline is Oct. 1 and applications can be found here.
35.467560 -97.516428