Agricultural grants, loans available to increase jobs in rural Oklahoma communities

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of dollars in grants and loans are available for agriculture-related projects across the state, officials say.

The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program offers zero percent interest loans and grants in order to expand the state’s value-added sector and encourage farm diversification.

Officials say they want to bring new revenue by increasing jobs in rural areas of the state.

Grants are available up to $10,000.

Right now, farmers can apply for a farm diversification grant, an agricultural event grant, a marketing and utilization loan, a cooperative marketing loan, and the basic and applied research loan/grant.

The next deadline is Oct. 1 and applications can be found here.