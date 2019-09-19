“Bee the Difference”: Oklahoma farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch

Posted 8:18 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, September 19, 2019

LAMONT, Okla. – A farm in northern Oklahoma is kicking off the fall season next week with the opening their corn maze, pumpkin patch and more.

On September 21, Rustic Roots will be opening their “Bee the Difference” 10-acre corn maze.

Courtesy: Sarah Mayer

There will also be a petting zoo, hay maze, pumpkin patch, tractor rides and more for families to enjoy.

Opening day at the farm is Saturday and runs through November 2.


Rustic Roots is located at 105340 Greer Rd., which is approximately four miles north of Lamont.

Click here for more information.

