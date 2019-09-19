× Colt suspends manufacturing AR-15s for civilian sale due to “adequate supply” already on the market

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt has decided it will suspend the manufacturing of AR-15s for civilian sale, citing an “adequate supply” already on the market.

“The fact of the matter is that over the last few years, the market for modern sporting rifles has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity,” said Dennis Veilleux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colt.

Colt’s website still has AR-15 rifles on its sale page, but they are all listed as “out of stock.”

Veilleux says they will continue to manufacture the rifles for military and law enforcement. In fact, he says the current contracts they have with law enforcement and armed forces are “absorbing all of Colt’s manufacturing capacity for rifles.”