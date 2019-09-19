Couple accused after abandoned van found ablaze in Logan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Shawn Posey and Tricia Todd-Martin are facing charges that include third-degree arson, conspiracy to commit a felony, and fraudulent claim upon insurance contract for payment.

A van completely engulfed in flames was discovered late at night by a deputy patrolling the area of Indian Meridian and Simmons.

The flames were spreading across the surrounding property, and an explosion blasted debris toward the deputy as he approached.

No one was in the van, and emergency crews were able to put out the fire.

Logan County Sheriff's Office deputies tracked down the van to its owner, Tricia Todd-Martin.

"The original reason was there was no explanation of why this vehicle was out in the eastern part of our county," said Undersheriff Troy Dykes.

According to court documents, Todd-Martin told investigators a family member took the van without her permission. She reported it stolen the next day, and told investigators she "purchased a new vehicle to replace the one that was stolen."

But when the family member was questioned, they said they heard Todd-Martin and Posey planned to "drop it off and set it on fire."

Further investigation into the couple's phone records revealed both suspects' phones pinged in the area less than 20 minutes before the burning van was found.

When confronted with those findings, Posey allegedly admitted they set the fire because they were "struggling financially," and were "unable to make payments on the vehicle."

Todd-Martin was arrested and booked on a $15,000 bond. Deputies have not been able to locate Posey.