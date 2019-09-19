Edmond police, firefighters battle it out on the baseball diamond for Special Olympics

EDMOND, Okla. – Police officers and firefighters will be competing against each other for a good cause.

The Edmond Police Department and the Edmond Fire Department will be competing against each other in the 2019 Battle of the Brave baseball game.

The game is going to benefit the Special Olympics Oklahoma and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Officials say this is the fifth year the police department and fire department have held this game.

“Being able to be a part of fundraising for Special Olympics Oklahoma is very important to me,” said Lt. Tommy Evans, of the Edmond Police Department. “Without Special Olympics, my son and thousands of athletes all over would never have the opportunity to participate and compete in athletics and team events.”

Entry is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted.

Concessions will be for sale and there will also be a silent auction.