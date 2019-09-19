Enid Police arrest 6 in connection to deadly home invasion

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department says they have arrested six suspects in connection to a violent home invasion that left a 41-year-old mother of five dead.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to a home invasion in the 400 block of Vine St. in Enid.

Investigators learned that masked assailants broke into the home and attacked 41-year-old Diana Baez in front of her own children.

Three days after the attack, officials with the Enid Police Department confirmed that Baez died from her injuries.

Just over a week after Baez was attacked, officers arrested six in connection to her attack and subsequent death.

Leoncio “Leo” Hernandez, age 33 of Enid, booked on a complaint of Accessory to Murder. Luis “Chapo” Macias, age 26 of Enid, booked on a complaint of Accessory to Murder. Eva Meraz-Corral, age 47 of Enid, booked on a complaint of Accessory to Murder. Lindsey Marie Nash, age 37 of Enid, booked on complaints of Child Abuse and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Blaine Allen Coleman, age 42 of Enid, booked on a complaint of Child Abuse. An unnamed juvenile, age 15, booked on a complaint of Obstructing an Officer.

Police say they anticipate changes or additions to the charges as the District Attorney’s Office begins to evaluate the case and the investigation progresses.

No other specific details are being released as this investigation remains very active and ongoing.

Please report any information to 580-242-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, visit enid.org/CrimeStoppers, or text 274637 and enter keyword ENID. You may earn a reward up to $1,000.00, remain anonymous, and won’t be required to testify.