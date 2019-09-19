Fall, football and – snakes? Oklahoma law enforcement association warning public of copperhead birthing season 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is right around the corner, which means football season is underway and cooler temperatures will be upon us soon. However, it’s also the same time of year when copperheads are born, according to the Oklahoma Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

On Wednesday, the association announced on Facebook that during September, and this time of year, copperheads are born.

The association says the snakes are born with venom and “ready to defend themselves.”

Snakes can generally give birth to about eight to 10 babies. If you find one, there are others around.

The baby snakes will keep their green/yellow tips on their tails for about a year.

According to the association, the snakes are not generally aggressive but will bite if you touch or step on one.

“Do not reach under bushes, around rocks, or even flower pots without looking first. They like damp places so beware, even under children’s toys and dog dishes!” the association said.