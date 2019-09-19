× Families set their sights on the skies during OU’s Aviation Festival

NORMAN, Okla. – Families can set their sights on the skies during a fun festival this weekend.

The University of Oklahoma Extended Campus School of Aviation Studies and Max Westheimer Airport will host the 13th Annual Aviation Festival and Open House on Saturday, Sept. 21.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., families will be able to check out airplanes from OU’s training fleet, helicopters and private planes.

Tours of the Max Westheimer Air Traffic Control tower will also be available throughout the event, and guests will have the chance to watch radio-controlled aircraft demonstrations by the Central Oklahoma Radio Control Society.

Kids will be able to take part in a variety of STEM and aviation-related activities. Guests can also meet and OU police officer and K9 bomb dog, Ceasar, as well as get a closer look at the Sooner Schooner and Boomer and Sooner.

Parking and admission to the festival are both free.

Max Westheimer Airport is located at 1700 Lexington Ave. in Norman.