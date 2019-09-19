Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling into Oklahoma City this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling into Oklahoma City this weekend!
The cafe on wheels made its debut in 2014 and will sell new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles including:
- Enamel Pin Sets (in 2 styles)
- Madeleine Sets
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
- Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions
Stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn will also be sold.
Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote, while supplies last.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit/debit card payments – no cash.
The truck will be at Penn Square Mall, 1901 NW Expressway, near Texas de Brazil, in Oklahoma City, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.