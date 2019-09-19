History in the skies: Take a flight in a historic warplane during ‘Wings Over Weatherford’

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A fun event at an Oklahoma space museum will allow aviators to take flight in historic aircraft.

‘Wings over Weatherford’ will be returning for the third year at the Stafford Air and Space Museum on Sept. 28.

Visitors will be able to see some of the most historic aircraft ever built like the B-25 Mitchell, a TBM Avenger, a Stearman Biplane and a C-47.

Organizers say there will also be a fun bomb train ride, an F-4 simulator and a kid’s zone with huge inflatable spaceships, a rock wall and a gaming trailer.

If you want a closer look at history, guests will also have the chance to purchase rides on a Beech 18 C-45 aircraft, a B-25 Mitchell, and others.

During and after World War II, over 4,500 Beech 18s were used in military service. The B-25 Mitchell was a medium bomber that was introduced in 1941. It was used by many of the Allied forces and served in every theater of World War II.

The rides in the Beech 18s are $100, while the B-25 Mitchell rides are $395 in advance or $425 the day of the event.

Also, an open cockpit experience will be available in a Stearman biplane for $249. The Stearman served as a primary trainer for the United States and the Royal Canadian Air Force throughout World War II.

Guests can take a ride on the TBM Avenger, which is the same type of aircraft George H.W. Bush flew during World War II. His TBM was shot down over an island in the Pacific, but he was able to release his payload and hit the target before bailing out. Flights on the attending TBM cost $895.

‘Wings over Weatherford’ opens at 10 a.m. with the event concluding at 4 p.m., except for individuals who have purchased rides on aircraft.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children. Admission includes entrance to the museum, the kid’s zone and aircraft ramp tours.