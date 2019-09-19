Investigation underway in Weatherford after one severely beaten, stabbed during break-in

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Officials in Weatherford are investigating after a break-in left one person severely beaten and stabbed.

It happened Wednesday afternoon, according to the Weatherford Daily News, at a home near Weatherford High School.

The paper reports a male was severely beaten and stabbed with no apparent motive.

The incident may have involved a chase that ended near Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Police have multiple suspects and say one was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

No other details have been released at this time.