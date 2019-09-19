Lake Overholser Bridge closed for inspection and possible maintenance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lake Overholser Bridge in Oklahoma City has been closed for inspection, evaluation and potential maintenance work.

The bridge, located on Northwest 39th Street along the historic Route 66, was closed after engineers performed a routine inspection and found some concerns that required further investigation, according to a news release issued by city officials.

“The Public Works Department is working with the city’s on-call bridge engineer to inspect and evaluate concerns observed. A timeline for the closure and maintenance will be available when the inspection is complete,” the news release states.

The steel truss bridge opened in 1925 and was restored in 2011 to accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and light vehicles.

Vehicle barriers are in place at both ends of the bridge, according to the news release.