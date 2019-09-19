Mabee-Gerrer Museum in Shawnee offering free admission with downloadable ticket

Men's House Gable Mask; Courtesy: Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A museum in Shawnee is offering free admission one day this weekend as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is one of many museums participating in Museum Day.

According to museum officials, Museum Day “represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion.”

During last year’s event, more than 450,000 tickets were downloaded.

This year, Museum Day is celebrating the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming.”

Museum Day is set for Saturday at the museum, and to get free admission, you must download the Museum Day ticket. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will get free entrance for two at participating venues.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee on the OBU Green Campus.

