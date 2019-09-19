Man accused of stabbing victim 10 times at bar taken into custody

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of stabbing another man nearly a dozen times at a Logan County bar is now in custody.

Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Woodcrest Tavern following a fight.

According to the Guthrie News Page, a witness told deputies that the victim had chest bumped a man at the bar, which caused him to stumble. At that point, investigators say 57-year-old Jerry Hare, who was seen with the man, began fighting with the victim.

At one point, the victim was heard saying, “I am done. He has a knife.”

Deputies say the victim was stabbed a total of 10 times and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He underwent emergency surgery but is expected to recover.

One day after the stabbing, an arrest warrant was issued for Hare for one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

For more than a month, deputies could not locate the suspect until US Marshals and Logan County deputies tracked him to an apartment complex in Oklahoma City.

The Guthrie News Page reports that Hare was working a construction job at the complex when he was taken into custody this week.

Online court records indicate that Hare’s next court date is set for Sept. 26.