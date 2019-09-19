New plasma donation center opening in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will soon have another way to help save lives.

BioLife Plasma Service is opening a new plasma donation center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“BioLife’s new Oklahoma City location marks our commitment to serving local communities and the patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies,” said Matt Enke, center manager of the new Oklahoma City location. “BioLife actively contributes to the growth and vitality of communities by creating local jobs, getting involved in education programs, and engaging in partnerships with community leaders. Our new center is expected to produce an investment of $2.5 million in its first year of operation in Oklahoma City through donor compensation.”

Organizers say plasma is collected and processed into a wide variety of therapeutics including blood-clotting proteins to treat hemophilia, immune support therapies, blood volume replacements and surgical sealants.

They say for some patients, plasma-derived therapies are the only effective treatment option.

The state-of-the-art facility is located in the 4200 block of N.W. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.