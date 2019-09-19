× Norman police taking part in safety campaign to reduce accidents at railroad crossings

NORMAN, Okla. – Following several accidents involving pedestrians near railroad crossings, police officers in Norman say they are working to make the tracks safer.

Next week, the Norman Police Department will team up with the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver to participate in “Operation Clear Track.”

Officials say this is all part of a national safety program involving more than 600 law enforcement agencies across 48 states.

During “Operation Clear Track,” officers will be stationed at designated railroad crossings that tend to have a high number of vehicle or pedestrian incidents.

Nationally, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours.