Officials looking for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are looking for an inmate who escaped from a metro detention center.

On Wednesday, just before 5 a.m., William Hogan, 32, an inmate worker escaped from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Hogan was an approved inmate worker “due to him being a low-level offender.”

He was in jail for larceny of an automobile and also held on an Oklahoma County warrant which involved breaking and entering.

The Oklahoma County jail shows Hogan’s booking date as August 6.

Hogan is described as 5’8″, about 170 pounds with blue eyes and blonde/brown hair.

His bond was set at $5,500.

If you see him, call police immediately.