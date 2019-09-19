OHP seeking witnesses in deadly I-35 crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public for help with information on a deadly crash.

It happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. on I-35 near NE 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

According to officials, a wrecker was driving northbound when a white car changed lanes in front of the wrecker.

The wrecker then swerved to avoid hitting the white car and crossed into the southbound lanes before hitting a Toyota Rav-4.

The driver of the Toyota was killed and a juvenile female passenger was seriously injured.

OHP is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call 1-866-647-8477.

