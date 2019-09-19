Officials: Two-vehicle crash near Canton leaves one dead

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blaine County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Wednesday, at around 3:15 p.m., near State Highway 51 and State Highway 58, approximately one mile east of Canton.

A trooper’s report states Melvin Shaw, 83, of Longdale, was driving westbound on the State Highway 51 when he failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

Failure to yield from a stop sign was listed as the cause of the crash.

