OKCPD officer accused of covering up alleged battery of girlfriend

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City cop, who is already accused of beating up his girlfriend in front of their toddler, is now also accused of leaving behind a paper trail for an alleged cover-up.

Luis Maldonado was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of domestic assault and battery, domestic assault and battery in front of a child, forcible sodomy, threatening an act of violence and kidnapping.

Police were tipped off on Sept. 2 about an incident involving Maldonado and the mother of his child.

A few days later he was thrown in jail where he’s been ever since.

But new court documents reveal what allegedly happened during those 48 hours in between when that woman was supposed to meet detectives for an interview.

According to police she was a no-show for that meeting, but she left a voicemail saying, “I don’t want to be involved in any investigation. I don’t want to be a suspect, a witness or anything.”

However, the next day the victim finally agreed to a meeting where, according to the affidavit, she confessed that jarring voicemail was “not her words.”

In fact, she says it was a script Maldonado forced her to read after catching wind that his own co-workers were investigating him.

Not only that, the documents say Maldonado “made the victim rehearse” her message before she was ever even able to pick up the phone.

She also said the evidence is possibly still sitting inside the officer’s house.

Thursday, a search warrant revealed detectives found “a pink sticky note with writing on it” along with “two guns.”

So far it is not confirmed what exactly the sticky note said.

Maldonado is still being held without bond.