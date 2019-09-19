Oklahoma City police respond to video viewed thousands of times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer is at the center of a video that has been viewed thousands of times after he was allegedly caught sleeping in his patrol car, according to the man who took the video.

Officials say it happened late Wednesday night near 4th and Hudson in Oklahoma City.

"This guy is sleeping in the car. He's sleeping in the car,” the man who runs the YouTube channel “News Now Patrick” said while recording a video.

In that video, he approaches an Oklahoma City police officer, wanting to know if he was sleeping on the job.

"Yeah I closed my eyes,” the officer is heard saying.

"Oh OK, you're alright?" Patrick asked.

"Yeah, why are you taping?" the officer said.

"Well, I seen you lean back. I didn't know if you was okay or not,” Patrick said.

"Do you not see the other person in the car with me?" the officer asked.

The officer then gets back in the car and Patrick is seen sticking around for a bit, still filming the patrol car.

"What's your name? What's your name, sir?" Patrick asked the officer as he approached the vehicle again.

"Get away from me, alright," the officer is heard saying.

"Sergeant what?" Patrick asked.

"Get away from me," the officer said.

"What is your problem?" Patrick asked.

Then, things escalated even further.

"Hey, are you on the job?" Patrick asked the officer.

"I work an extra job," the officer said.

The officer then is seen knocking Patrick’s camera out of his hand.

“Give me my camera. Give me my phone,” Patrick is heard saying.

"Right now what I'm going to do is I'm going to book that into the Oklahoma City Police Department," the officer is heard saying.

The screen then goes black for a few minutes and then the video continues once Patrick is back in his car.

"He cuffed me, extremely tight, threw me on the hood and then once he got me on the hood, threw me on the ground, which you can see right here. I got scuff marks all over my jeans," Patrick told his YouTube audience.

He goes on to say the officer told him he wasn’t on duty and was working security for Embark at the time.

"It's possible he was working for Embark. I believe we have off duty officers working with them. I couldn't say he was on duty or in an off duty capacity," Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Withrow said no official complaint against the officer has been filed. He said the man did call 911, but left the area before a supervisor could get there.

What happened during the alleged scuffle is still being investigated.

Withrow did say the officer should have told Patrick his name.

"Our procedure would normally be to give our name to a citizen requesting a name, unless you're under extreme circumstance. But yeah, the officer in this circumstance should have provided his name," Withrow said.

There was a woman in the passenger seat of the officer’s car. Police could not confirm who she is, or name the officer.